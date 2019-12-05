Fire and rescue

DEC. 4 to DEC. 5
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:35 to 10:44 a.m., 1725 Neathery St.
6:46 to 7:09 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
First Responder - Paris
6:28 to 6:43 a.m., no address given.
7:27 to 7:35 a.m., 2645 W Houston St.
10:03 to 10:30 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
12:40 to 1:28 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
4:24 to 2:47 p.m., 3345 W Kaufman St.
5:32 to 5:59 p.m., 317 NE 41st St.
6:08 to 6:31 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
10:31 to 10:27 p.m., 425 SE 7th St.
10:33 to 11:02 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
12:!2 to 12:20 a.m., 1120 SE 3rd St.
12:24 to 1:08 a.m., 125 SE 13th St.
3:27 to 3:45 a.m., 3920 Alpine St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
4:50 to 5:12 p.m., 2400 Jefferson Road.
Industrial Accident
3:41 to 3:48 p.m., 50 W Hickory St.
