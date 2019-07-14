Shirley Larue, age 83, of the Manchester Community, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Dayton.
Shirley was born on March 1, 1936, in Red River County, to Raymond and Lota White Jeffers. She was married to Felton “Doc” Nailling for 35 years, and he preceded her in death. Shirley later married Herman Larue, and they were together until his death in 2013.
She was retired from Red Kap Industries and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include three sons, Terry Nailling and wife, Connie, of Manchester, Buck Nailling, of Manchester and Barry Nailling and wife, Polly, of Dayton; step children, Sammy Larue, of Deport, Jeffrey Larue, of Powderly, Willie Larue, of Brookston, Scott Larue, of Manchester and Melissa Kenner, of Pattonville; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Neal Seaborn officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.