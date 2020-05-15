Since last Friday’s report, three more cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in Fannin County, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the County Health Authority. The total case count has risen to 29 cases with one fatality. The last known number to have recovered is 14.
One new case is in a 47-year-old man, an inmate of the Fannin County Jail. He contracted the virus through his cellmate, who was reported to be positive last week. According to Froelich, both are in excellent condition and have been quarantined appropriately. No other cases have been found in the jail’s population or in the employees. The other new case is a 46-year-old woman from Ravenna. Her medical condition is not known.
“The severely ill 76-year-old Bonham female previously reported is expected to come home this weekend after 35 days in the hospital. She remains on oxygen according to family. Concerning the one Fannin County Covid-19 fatality (reported last week) there has been no new information discovered,” Froelich reported.
A total of 59 people have been tested in Fannin County at drive-thru screenings conducted by the Texas National Guard, and only one has proven positive. Of the 32 individuals tested last Saturday, all were negative.
Additionally, the state reported this week that the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, sponsored by Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, conducted a collection of 164 specimens for SARS-CoV-2 virus on staff members at the Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home. All tests so far have been negative, with one result pending.
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to implement large-scale testing of high-risk populations, especially nursing homes and prisons.
“The governor has set an aggressive goal of performing up to 30,000 tests per day in an attempt to improve the quality of data and to get Texas completely opened up again. His steps are measured and deliberate as Texas moves slowly back to normal. The re-opening of Texas and our return to normalcy is dependent upon the effects on public health that the new policies will have,” Dr. Froelich reported.
He warned against abandoning all safety precautions.
“The concern is that there could be a second wave of Covid-19 as we transition. In the coming weeks with more businesses opening and increased public congregation, it is only smart to maintain as much social distancing as is plausible. As well, please continue to wear masks in crowded or highly populated areas, wash hands and be very cognizant of fever associated with any Covid-19 symptoms. Be smart and do your part,” Froelich wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.