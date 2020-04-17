BONHAM — The number of confirmed cases in Fannin County has risen to 12, according to the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management on Friday.
Seven cases are Bonham residents, including three men ages 23,64 and 72, and four women ages 30, 33, 65 and 76. Outside Dodd City limits, there was a 57-year-old woman with a confirmed case, and in Telephone there was a 62-year-old woman with Covid-19. Just outside Trenton, cases were confirmed for two men, ages 31 and 47, according to County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, five of those who tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.
“The good part is, we’ve got a lot of people that had it are coming out of it. We have had no deaths,” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said. “We have had actually some businesses that have done just some amazing jobs as far as doing the right thing.”
