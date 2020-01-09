Chisum sophomore basketball player Landrey Howard has been selected in an Morrison public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Mustangs defeated the Cooper Dogettes 56-35 in the teams’ district opener in Cooper, and Howard led her team to the win with a game-high 18 points, including three 3’s.
A new Athlete of the Week poll will be featured in each Monday’s edition of The Paris News.
