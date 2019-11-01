Mattingly family to sing at Landmark Missionary
The Mattingly family will perform a concert Sunday at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Ronnie Steward and members of the church invite everyone to attend. The concert starts at 5 p.m., and the church is at 235 NW 32nd St.
DEPORT
FUMC hosting dressing sale
The First United Methodist Church in Deport has kicked off the yearly sale for its Famous Jane Swint dressing and deserts.
This year prices for the dressing and desert sale are as follows: Large pan dressing, $18, small pan of dressing, $10, carrot cake, $25, apple cake, $18, pecan pie, $12, chess pie, $10, and pumpkin pie, $10. Order anytime between now and Nov. 13. To order, call between 5 and 7 p.m. or text anytime to Corene Roach at 903-517-0334 or Dawne Darden at 903-739-0439. Dressing for Thanksgiving and Christmas should be ordered at this time. Pickup will be at Deport First United Methodist, 177 South Pecan St. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
St. Luke to host Men & Women’s Day
St. Luke’s Baptist Church will host a Men and Women’s Day on Sunday.
Guest speaker for the event will be Rev. George Fisher, pastor of the New Olive Baptist Church of Grant, Oklahoma. The service will start at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.