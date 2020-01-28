Paris musician and “America’s Got Talent” competitor Cas Haley is the official winner of the Lincoln Corsair Chart Your Course competition, Lincoln Motor Co. announced Monday.
Haley won with his original song, “Every Road I’m On,” described as “an upbeat tune with special meaning” for the husband and father of two. He took time off from performing on the road and composed it while his wife, Cassie, battled a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer, according to Lincoln.
Throughout the process, Haley created a positive, stress-free environment where his wife could heal. The experience was life-changing for the entire family, the company said.
“When you’re doing what you love, you don’t get tired,” Haley said. “Just be yourself. Do your best. Those are the words I live by.”
Due to travel and business commitments, Haley was not available for immediate comment by presstime.
The Chart Your Course competition kicked off Lincoln’s official launch of the new Corsair vehicle model, a two-row SUV. A panel of music industry judges narrowed entries down to four finalists from which the winner was chosen by the public.
More than 1,600 musical artists competed for the prize that included a talent contract and professional recording session at Capital Studios; access to industry mentors; an appearance in a national Lincoln marketing campaign and a brand new Corsair.
By mid-November 2019, the contestants had been narrowed down to four, with finalists chosen by a panel that included representatives from Universal Music Group and Revel. Entries were judged on composition, arrangement, melody and lyric creativity, as well as the singer’s personality and presence.
The public voted online for the finalists throughout January. Finalists included Anna Field from Smyrna, Georgia, with “Go”; Edem Garro from Omaha, Nebraska, with “What Drives You”; Gavin M. from St. Louis with “Old & Young Soul Tonight” and Haley.
Jon Batiste, musical director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, served as a mentor for the program.
“I was inspired by the raw talent, hard work and passion I witnessed from each of the finalists,” Batiste said. “This competition focused on the craftmanship of songwriting and facilitating the winning artist’s career. That, to me, demonstrates Lincoln’s authenticity and commitment to music.”
Michael Sprague, North America director for Lincoln Motor Co., said the competition allowed the company to celebrate the craft of songwriting.
“Music is a central part of the overall Lincoln experience,” he said. “Our Lincoln clients have such an enthusiasm for music. It brings together communities – yet embraces individuality. We’re so excited to have found these artists who feel as much passion for it as we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.