• Ra’Anna Gordon of Paris graduated from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, during the spring 2020 semester with a Bachelor of science degree from the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. Gordon majored in psychology.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State in the spring of 2020, and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6.
