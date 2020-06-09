The Paris-Lamar County Health Department is reporting two additional Covid-19 cases today, a 17-year-old female and a 32-year-old male. Today's additions bring the Lamar County total count to 158 confirmed cases since the first report of a case in March.
There have been a total 11 Covid-19 deaths, nine associated with nursing homes.
As of today, 104 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
What follows is a breakdown of Covid-19 cases by age and gender.
- 10-19 2 male 4 female
- 20-29- 6 male 12 females
- 30-39- 13 males 14 females
- 40-49 5 male 17 females
- 50-59 10 males 10 females
- 60-69 14 males 21 females
- 70-79 6 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
