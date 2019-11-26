People can honor victims of all crimes with the 17th annual Tree of Angels, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St.
Attendees are invited to bring an ornament or angel to place on a tree honoring crime victims, with a reception to immediately follow.
The special guest speaker will be Doris Sanford with People Against Violent Crime. For information, people can call 903-491-1322.
