Paris Newcomer’s Club
The Paris Newcomer’s Club monthly meeting took place Nov. 14 at Paris Golf & Country Club.
President Sue Ann Brown thanked Alice Vorhees for the Thanksgiving table decorations. Following the reading by Judie Dalrymple, lunch was served.
Linda Lair introduced Jenny Wilson of the United Way, who then spoke on the United Way and the local services it encompasses.
Copies of the minutes from the October luncheon meeting and the treasury report were placed on the tables and were approved and accepted.
Activities sheets were placed on the tables for informational purposes. In addition, Linda Lair pointed out the Community Choir concert will be on Dec. 8 at First Christian Church.
Members were reminded to sign up for the Lunch Bunch on Nov. 20, and the Christmas Party on Dec. 13.
For the December meeting, members were to bring unwrapped items for CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
After everyone sang Happy Birthday to Karen Erben and Ursula Coffey, Barbara Fuston supervised the birthday raffle.
After the meeting, the bake sale was held.
Next meeting is Dec. 12. Program will be installation of the 2020 officers.
Guests are welcome. For information or reservation, call 903-784-6374.
C’est la Vie
The November meeting of C’est la Vie took place Nov. 20 at Paris Golf & Country Club.
Members were welcomed by chairman Robbie White and the blessing for the food was given by Dottie Thielman.
The table was decorated with an assortment of cornucopia, pumpkins and other fall decor. A traditional
Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by all.
After lunch, Carolyn Williams read several thank you notes addressed to the club and gave the treasurer’s report. Fran Neeley shared highlights of her recent trip to Spain and Portugal.
Members attending were Elizabeth Bass, Juanita Bowman, Joyce Frank, Neeley, Ulla Raus, Terri Slaton, Roma Street, Thielman, Rebecca Umphrey, White and Williams.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting on Nov. 16 at Faith Presbyterian Church.
Regent Ann Kuebler presided. The ritual and pledges were led by Kuebler, Patsy Davis, Emily Kirkman, Connie Ball, Annette Caviness and Nancy Nance. The following guests were introduced: Steve Bellene, Clay Coker, Carnita Coker, and speaker Jeff Smith.
After a prayer led by Patsy Davis, chaplain, a brunch was served by the hostesses. Member Cate Smith introduced her husband, Captain Jeff Smith, a Navy aviator, who presented a program entitled “Naval Aviation: Projecting Power in the Persian Gulf after 9/11.”
The business meeting included reports from the newsletter chair, Stephanie Lane; Cate Smith, treasurer; Susan Bellene, DAR schools chair; and Nancy Nance, literacy promotion chair. Connie Dodd, memorial chair, read a memorial for Virginia Barnes. Regent Kuebler reported on the upcoming event to note the moving of the Davy Crockett marker.
A nominating committee was voted on to propose a new slate of officers.
The hostesses were Davis, Bellene, Caviness and Nance. There were 17 members and four guests present. The next meeting will be Jan. 18.
Tempo Music Club
The Tempo Music Club held its monthly meeting Nov. 15 in the home of Sue Baker. There were 14 members present, including Baker, Judy Daniel, Angeli Hartliep, Barbara Adamson, Jackie Alsobrook, Eleanor Chapman, Susan Dodd, Janyce Draper, Patsy Elliott, Lana Fox, Dolores Gullion, Joyce Mills, Jean Somoza and Jo Marie Bush.
The meeting began with the program “Musical,” presented by Elliott and Chapman.
After the program, Daniel brought the meeting to order and members recited the Collect. Roll call was taken and Jo Marie Bush was voted in as a new member after returning from along absence.
Hartleip, the treasurer. gave a report and brought a proposal to buy Christmas gifts for those in nursing home who had no one to visit them or bring gifts. Alsobrook made the motion to continue the tradition and Adamson seconded and all voted in favor.
Dodd announces she had married and her last name is now Trapp and all congratulated her.
The meeting was adjourned and refreshments of cookies and ice cream were proved by Elliott, Chapman and Baker.
