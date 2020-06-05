Friday weather.jpg
It will be hot and dry today before low storm chances return to East Texas tonight. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 90s. Any storms tonight would be weakening as they approach the area from the north, and most locations will stay dry.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

This is the start of what will be a beautiful weekend weatherwise. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Be careful if you're headed outside today because the heat index is forecast to top 102 degrees. Warm winds will come from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

This is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., but any storm activity is likely to be shortlived and isolated. Tonight should be mostly clear as the low gets to 72. 

Prepare for a second day of triple-digit heat index as Saturday's high gets to 93. The heat index should be right at about 100 degrees as winds calm to a breeze in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73. 

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday as the high again reaches 93 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.

Weekend Weather.jpg
Hot weather will continue into the weekend as upper level high pressure builds into the Southern Plains. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s this weekend. Very low rain chances return across the far eastern counties Sunday night.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.