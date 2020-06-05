Good morning, Red River Valley!
This is the start of what will be a beautiful weekend weatherwise. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Be careful if you're headed outside today because the heat index is forecast to top 102 degrees. Warm winds will come from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
This is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., but any storm activity is likely to be shortlived and isolated. Tonight should be mostly clear as the low gets to 72.
Prepare for a second day of triple-digit heat index as Saturday's high gets to 93. The heat index should be right at about 100 degrees as winds calm to a breeze in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.
Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday as the high again reaches 93 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.
