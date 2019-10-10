Lenora Elaine Godfrey, 87, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Brentwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a private burial for Friday, Oct. 11, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Elaine, the daughter of Oscar Ray Godfrey and Vera Velma Hatcher Godfrey, was born on Dec. 7, 1931, in Paris.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Brentwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice for the care given their loved one.
