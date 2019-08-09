Good summery morning, Red River Valley!
Today is day number three for heat advisories as we're expecting another 94-degree day with a heat index value of 106, just slightly lower than yesterday's 109. Winds today will be from the south at about 10 mph.
A heat advisory that took effect Wednesday was extended for Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties until 7 p.m. today. Choctaw County's heat advisory is in effect today from noon to 7 p.m.
Tonight will likely be muggy and mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Looking ahead, the National Weather Service forecasts "it is going to be hot with highs in the 99 to 104 degree range and lows near 80 into early next week. Dry weather will prevail through Monday..."
So, do what you can to stay cool. Beware signs of heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisory states.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Have a wonderful Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.