Walmart, Aldi and Kroger in Paris are taking steps to meet increasing consumer demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart announced it will scale hours back at 24-hour stores to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to give employees time to stock and clean stores. The change is in effect starting today at Paris's Walmart.
Aldi in Paris also announced it was closing at 7 p.m. Saturday and today to give employees time to stock shelves. In addition, it is limiting canned goods to four per family per day of each variety to meet increased consumer demand.
Kroger also is limiting certain items, including cold/flu medicine at its Paris location. Also included in the rationing are liquid and bar soap, vitamins, have sanitizers, household cleaning products, drinking water, bathroom tissue, paper towels, facial tissue, gloves, rubbing alcohol, peroxide, first aid products, adult and feminine hygiene products and baby products, according to a sign in the store.
