Alfred Leon Hicks
Alfred Leon Hicks Sr., 68, of Paris passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White, Plano, Texas.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, with Pastor Thomas Owens serving as Eulogist and the Rev. Lance Mann, pastor. Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Alfred Leon Hicks Sr., was born 0n Aug. 8, 1951, in Lamar County, Texas, to the parentage of the late Ennis Hicks and Elvie Johnson.
He was a deacon of Solid Rock Baptist Church, a retiree of Sara Lee, after 35 years. He also served as a Veteran in the United States Air Force.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Anita Hicks, of Paris; son, Alfred Lee Hicks Jr., (Colisha), of Paris; daughters, Donnavette Scott, of Dallas, Stacey Jones (Derrick), of Little Elm, Texas, Alicia Williams (Willie), of Paris; brother, James Hicks (Alice), of Oklahoma; sisters, Barbara Hall, of Oakland, California, Mary Jane Harmon, of Paris, Mary Joyce Davis (Bob), of Longview, Cleta Hicks, of Paris; grandchildren, Darian Jones, of Odessa, Texas, Stacia Jones, of Little Elm, Texas, Lundon Lewis, of Chicago, Illinois; great-grandchild, Kayden Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ennis and Elvie Hicks; four brothers; and one sister.
