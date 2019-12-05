Sarah Frances Anderson, 95, formerly, of Pattonville, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Deport, Texas, under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with David Ballard and L.C. Stout officiating. Her family will receive friends at 1 p.m. before the service at the cemetery.
Sarah Frances Hulett was born on Sept. 2, 1924, in Minter, Texas, to Earnest Earl and Myrtle Lentz Hulett.
She graduated from Cunningham High School, in Cunningham, Texas, in 1942 and married Jesse C. Anderson on May 19, 1945, in Hugo, Oklahoma. They made their home in Pattonville, Texas. She worked at the Children’s Hospital in Paris, Texas, as an LVN from 1950 to 1954 and Philips Lighting, formerly Westinghouse Lighting, in Paris, from 1954 until she retired in 1986. After her retirement she was a member of the Paris Regional Medical Center Auxiliary where she volunteered over 3000 hours.
Frances, as her friends and family knew her, was a member of Pattonville Church of Christ, in Pattonville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Fred Carlton Hulett and his wife, Faye Daniel Hulett; her husband, Jesse C. Anderson; and her son in law, Grady M. Reid.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Ann Roberts Reid, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and she was lovingly known as Mamaw Frances to two granddaughters, Terri Richardson Stowers (Tim) and Kandy Reid McEntire, all of Fayetteville, Arkansas; seven great-grandchildren, Hollie (Patrick), Braxton (Anne), Nickolas (Tricia), Clay and Luke Stowers, Kendal McEntire Phillips (Cody) and Kaylan McEntire Burdekin (Rob); and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also, a niece, Ruth Ellen Hulett Peters (Dave) and her children Noah and Emily, all of Mesquite, Texas. She leaves behind many family and friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
Online condolences may be sent to the Anderson Family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.