Good morning, Red River Valley!
This is it, folks, the last day of November. And we are starting off warm from an overnight low of 66, though we won't get too much warmer, just up to about 70 degrees. Thunderstorms were forecast for the night, though by 12:30 a.m. it was quiet. That's thanks to some inhibiting factors in the atmosphere, though we can't count out a thunderstorm or two this morning.
The chance for rain is 80%, but that will fade throughout the morning as winds whip in from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to accompany any Small Business Saturday shopping you've got planned.
When this system has passed, sunny skies will prevail but with that colder northern air in place, Sunday and Monday highs won't make it past the mid-50s. There will be another warming trend through the week, up to about 65 on Thursday, so the heavy jackets won't be needed for a few days.
Enjoy your Saturday and the last of November. Tomorrow, it's December - the last month of the decade. Enjoy your day!
