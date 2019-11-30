Good morning, Red River Valley!

This is it, folks, the last day of November. And we are starting off warm from an overnight low of 66, though we won't get too much warmer, just up to about 70 degrees. Thunderstorms were forecast for the night, though by 12:30 a.m. it was quiet. That's thanks to some inhibiting factors in the atmosphere, though we can't count out a thunderstorm or two this morning.

Overnight rain into Saturday.jpg

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase after midnight into the pre- dawn hours on Saturday. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few strong to near severe storms will be possible. Temperatures may slowly rise prior to the passage of the front.

The chance for rain is 80%, but that will fade throughout the morning as winds whip in from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to accompany any Small Business Saturday shopping you've got planned. 

When this system has passed, sunny skies will prevail but with that colder northern air in place, Sunday and Monday highs won't make it past the mid-50s. There will be another warming trend through the week, up to about 65 on Thursday, so the heavy jackets won't be needed for a few days.  

Enjoy your Saturday and the last of November. Tomorrow, it's December - the last month of the decade. Enjoy your day!

Outlook.jpg

We will end the weekend and start the week with dry but cool weather conditions. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s. Monday morning will be chilly; low 30s across the west to upper 30s over Central TX. The rest of the week, looks pretty nice with lots of sunshine. Our next rain/storm chances will arrive late this week, as the next storm system and cold front moves over our area.

 

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.