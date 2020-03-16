Suspected meth possession leads to arrests
Paris police arrested 26-year-old Cassandra Ann Hesler after a 4:44 p.m. Friday traffic stop in the first block of 9th Street NW. Hesler would found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police said.
Hesler and a passenger, who was found to have two misdemeanor Lamar County warrants, were both awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Honey Grove felon arrested for gun possession
At 11:11 p.m. Friday, Paris police making a security check at Lake Crook found 50-year-old Glenn Frazier of Honey Grove in possession of a firearm. Frazier has a criminal history showing he has been convicted of a felony crime in his past, police said.
Frazier was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $3,500, online records show.
Police investigating thefts, stolen vehicle, burglary
Paris police responded to a firearm theft call at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 30th Street NW. The report indicated that a possible known suspect had stolen a pistol and other items from the residence. The investigation continues.
Police also responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 800 block of 3rd Street NW at 10:31 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a silver 2008 Pontiac that was parked partially in the ditch. The vehicle was reported as stolen from the 300 block of 3rd Street SW. The incident is under investigation.
Police were called to a home burglary in the 600 block of Grand Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that someone had entered the residence through a window and had stolen several items. The investigation continues.
At 8:36 Saturday, Paris police responded to a business in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue in reference to a forgery. It was reported that the store clerk found someone had passed three $100 bills that were obviously fake. The incident is under investigation.
Police were called to the 1000 block of 34th Street NE at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a theft from a vehicle. It was reported that someone had entered the bed of a pickup truck and had stolen two compound bows and equipment. The value of the theft was in excess of $3,800. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 218 calls for service and arrested 12 people during the weekend.
