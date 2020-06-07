Special to the Paris News
Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that over 160 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours.
Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the PJC president’s list by hometowns in Texas:
Arlington: Sam Creed.
Blossom: Nathan Uhl.
Boerne: Sterling Riggs.
Bogata: Hannah Binion.
Brashear: Rene Aguilar.
Brenham: Evan Schroeder.
Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer.
Caddo Mills: Christie Neal.
Campbell: Jennifer Stephenson.
Center: Allison Wilson.
Conroe: James Jacobs.
Conroe Hayden Johnson.
Cooper: Harley Briggs, Joseph Manners and Brayden Watkins.
Dallas: Nikyla Green.
Detroit: Michael Moorhead.
Dike: Valeria Duran.
Fate: Michael Gee.
Forney: Kyle Hogwood.
Garland: Elizabeth Martinez.
Greenville: Jimmy Enriquez, Annie Luse, Alexis McKean, Summer Molitierno, Kimberlin Rico and Melissa Spenler.
Houston: Alessandro Felizzola and Briasia Garza.
Irving: Salvador Torres Garcia.
Josephine: Rowdie Adams.
Lewisville: Drake Boggan.
Lovelady: Skye Watts.
Lubbock: Brandon McCormick.
Paris: Bobbi Abbott, Davis Benavides, Daniel Blackmon, Agueda Chavez, Frank Chubbee, Erica Cole, Taylor Cook, Annabel Doss, Keegan Fendley, Brailye Fleming, Kenny Graham, Jacob Hawthorne, Brayden Johnson, Seth Mayfield, Joshua Nieto, Chloe Osterbuhr, Shailin Pipwala, Yessica Ramirez, Fiona Schepis, Christopher Sheppard and Kaydee Tate.
Point: Christopher Arnwine and Katie Nesterenko.
Powderly: Jimmie Avinger, Arden Drennen, Micah Jones, Aaron Roberts, Jaxon Shelton and Sydney Williams.
Quinlan: Derkisha Wofford.
Reno: Haleigh Blackshear.
Royse City: Jordy Aguilar, Isaac Morales, Benjamin Rose, Daniel Rose, Hunter Tullis and Alexis Wood.
Saltillo: Cayce Parris.
Sulphur Springs: Angela Bautista, Jaqueline Espinoza, Brittani McClure and Amanda Yancey.
Sumner: Sadie Froese.
The Woodlands: Romello Wilbert.
Students from other states named to the PJC president’s list:
Flint, Michigan: Starlin Hamilton
Antlers, Oklahoma: Kaylea Bailey.
Choctaw, Oklhoma: Ronni Hayes.
Hugo, Oklahoma: Quentin Gilbert, Hollye Hinsley and Tiffany Johnson.
Students on the dean’s list by their hometowns in Texas:
Anderson: Joshua Mancuso.
Blossom: Christian Smallwood.
Campbell: Matthew Morris.
Clarksville: Kayle Woodberry.
College Station: Wilson Roubion.
Commerce: Ryan Watkins.
Cooper: Laura McMenamy.
Deport: Jacob Holt.
Desoto: Matthew Castaneda.
Elkhart: Brady Johnson.
Garland: Chase Alford.
Georgetown: Reese Grimes.
Greenville: Caleb Artis, Jocelyn Bellomy, Jack Humphries, Minerva Mendoza Ojeda, Megan Prigmore and Jeania Wells.
Honey Grove: Trevor Coker and Joshua Vetter.
Jacksonville: Gracie Jackson.
Jasper: Haley Shultz.
Kyle: Jonas Cerecedes.Ladonia: Caleb Killian.
Lewisville: Haven Grider.
Madisonville: Zach Poe.
Mansfield: Obed Santos.
Marondera: St. John Mhindu.
Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara.
Missouri City: Mitchell Cashion.
Mount Vernon: Jennifer Hess.
Nacogdoches: Amber Allen.
Paris: Constance Bivins, Brandi Dias, Lamar Everd, Josiah Frankland, Kaitlin Frazier, Emily Futral, Madison Herron, Molly Law, William McCormick, Rylie Miner, Osvaldo Palomares, Ashley Parker, Antonio Resendiz, Neva Shelton, Justin Tucker, Johnathon Waldrip and Feng Xiao.
Point: Kimber Grant.
Powderly: Stanley Bailey.
Ravenna: Ashely Parsons.
Red Oak: Ariel Warren.
Royse City: Evan Barron, Devon Brawner and Crystal Solis.
Saltillo: Destiny Welch.
Spring: James Starnes.
Sugarland: Ty Abraham.
Sulphur Springs: Clayton Brandenburgh, Cassidy Davis, Brittany Elder, Arian Jaboneta, Sarah Leano, Christopher Ledezma, Aide Lopez and Caleb Wyatt.
Terrell: Aspen Moore.
Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy.
Willis: Jace Mapston.
Wolfe City: Maria Davila and Meagan Leigh-Manuell.
Students named to the dean’s list from other states and countries:
Minden, Louisiana: Camron Dollar.
Sulphur, Louisiana: Daxton Tinker.
Cedar, Minnesota: Carter McLaughlin.
Hugo, Oklahoma: Tristin Freeman.
Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Dimitrios Stamatopoulos.
