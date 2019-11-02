CASA For Kids fights on behalf of children in juvenile court dependency cases, with the goal of finding a home for each child they help as quickly as possible. On Saturday, the nonprofit will host its biggest fundraiser of the year with the 21st annual Fall for CASA gala.
The gala will be at CFParis, 3410 N. Main St., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:30.
Food will be provided by Catering of Paris, and will include roast beef, pork, vegetables, several sides and dessert. Event coordinator Kasey Skidmore there will also be stations set up with different types of food.
“There will be a station with tomato and basil-centered dishes, and another with tortillas, things like that,” she said.
The fundraiser will also include a live and silent auction, with several items up for bid. Some of the biggest ones include a getaway stay in a Brokenbow cabin, a guided hog hunting trip, signed sports memorabilia and more.
“There’s a little bit of everything, so hopefully everyone will find something they really like and would want to bid on,” Skidmore said.
A wooden swing will be given away in memory of the late Loren Stephens, Skidmore said. Skidmore, who passed away earlier this year, would always build a swing to be auctioned off at the event.
Live music will be provided by local band Under the Sun, and the night will also feature door prizes and a firepit battle featuring local schools.
Tickets $50 apiece or $75 for a pair. People can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at the CASA office, 2021 NW Loop 286.
CASA has already sold approximately 350 tickets, CASA CEO Sharon Eubanks said.
“The money from this event is absolutely essential,” she said. “Salaries are paid for through another program, but everything else has to come from fundraising, and this is our biggest one. It goes to everything from bed sheets to beds, to clothing. Anything a family needs is funded through this event.”
Eubanks said the event typically raises between $85,000 and $100,000.
“I hope a lot of people come out,” Skidmore said. “There’ll be great food, great music and great auction items. It’ll be a lot of fun, and it’s for a good cause.”
