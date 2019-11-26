The Ark-Tex Council of Governments region is experiencing outages with the 911 system, Police Chief Bob Hundley announced. They have not announced a cause yet, nor an estimated time of full restoration of service. If you need an emergency response, please call 903-784-6688 and press 0 for dispatch.
Ark-Tex Council of Governments region experiencing 911 outages
