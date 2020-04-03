Choctaw County will still hold election signups on April 8, according to Caroline Hansel, the secretary of the Choctaw County Election Board.
Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8 through April 10.
“The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, no exceptions,” Hansel said.
She added that candidates for state office file with the state election board, while county positions are filed with the county election board.
County residents wishing to file for office should download a filing packet at election.ok.gov. The packet is listed under “Candidate Info” and click on “Candidate Filing” to download. The application must be filled out and notarized, she said.
“Notary public services are available at most bank drive-through services,” she said.
Candidates must also pay a $300 non-refundable filing fee in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to the “Secretary of the County Election Board,” Hansel said.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the full filing procedure has changed, Hansel said.
“After filling out all forms, obtaining required notary services and obtaining the filing fee in an accepted form, applicants should call the county elections board for further instructions,” she said.
The number for the office is 580-326-5164. Though the office is closed to the public, staff can be reached by phone, email at choctawcounty@elections.ok.gov or by mail at 300 E. Duke St., Hugo, OK 74743.
