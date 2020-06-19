Paris police are investigating spray painting incidents in downtown Paris and at the Eiffel Tower, where someone used orange marking spray to write anti-police slang and the initials of the Black Lives Matter and All Cops Are (Expletive) movements.
Police Chief Bob Hundley said police are searching for any video that may show who committed the actions. Police are reviewing the downtown camera system, which may have some information about the perpetrators.
"These actions are criminal mischief and can range from misdemeanor to felony class depending on the cost of cleaning and any potential damage to the stone," Hundley said. "We understand the frustration and anger some may be feeling, but these acts only cast negative perceptions for any concerns the suspects may have.
"We are also not lost on the fact that the suspect may have done this to incite those perceptions."
The spray painting comes after a protest Thursday on the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse, similar to other peaceful protests in Paris to raise awareness of the systemic racism decried by the Black Lives Matter movement. Protest organizer Brenda Cherry denounced the vandalism, saying the perpetrators of such acts need to be caught.
“I don’t know who did that, but those who protested with me were at the courthouse. We are not the ones who spread rumors that we were bringing bus loads of looters and vandals. Our protest was peaceful, and no hatred was spread,” she said. “Vandalism was not on our agenda. We are addressing real problems. Acts such as this divert attention from what we are trying to accomplish.”
