NOV. 19 to NOV. 20
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:12 p.m. to 2:27 a.m., 130 45th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
1:01 to 1:19 p.m., 1806 S. Church St.
1:24 to 1:26 p.m., 15 CR 32505.
4:10 to 4:20 p.m., 3395 Highway 19/24.
6:47 to 7 p.m., 5200 Bonham St.
First Responder-Paris
2:53 to 3:06 p.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
4:41 to 5:13 p.m., 440 15th St. NW.
7:42 to 8:03 p.m., 1846 E.
Booth St.
7:44 to 7:58 p.m., 3850 Lamar Ave.
2:09 to 2:15 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:24 to 7:55 a.m., 16000 Highway 82 W.
Public Service
6:29 to 6:38 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
7:41 to 7:57 a.m., 2320 19th St. NW.
8:18 to 8:32 p.m., 1045 Martin Luther King Drive.
