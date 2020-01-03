Robert Weaver Skinner, 91, formerly of Paris, died on Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Dr. Rene’ Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Robert was born on Oct. 11, 1928, in Bridgewater, Virginia, a son of William Franklin and Magdalene F. Weaver Skinner.
He graduated from Bridgewater schools, then served in the U.S. Air Force until 1969, when he retired from March Air Force Base after 21 years and four months of service. He retired as a Flight Chief, with a rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
He married Sue A. Sharrock on Sept. 11, 1954.
After moving to Paris he attended PJC, then worked for Paris Air Conditioning for 12 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and loved life in the Rio Grande Valley where he and Sue enjoyed living for 16 years prior to moving to Garland to reside in a cottage at Brookdale Senior Living facility.
Survivors include his wife, Sue, of Garland; two daughters, Debby and Michael Mathis, of Dallas and Donna and Dale Briggle, of Paris; and a son, Robert Skinner, of Knoxville, Tennessee; also surviving are five grandchildren, Aric Briggle, Cade Briggle, Cory Briggle, Cameron Skinner and Witley Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
Named to serve as pallbearers are his son, Robert, grandsons, Aric, Cade, Cory and Cameron and Tim Bowles.
Friends may register their condolences at www.fry-gibbs.com.
