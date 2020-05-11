Carl E. Owens, 56, of Paris passed away on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 12 noon on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Rocky Ford Baptist Church with the Rev. Stanley Rhone as pastor. The Rev. Thomas Owens will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Rocky Ford Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Carl E. Owens was born on Feb. 11, 1964, the son of Elvin Woodson and Juanita Owens.
He attended the Paris area schools early on in life before moving to Roxton, Texas with his mother, brothers and sisters, where he later graduated from Roxton High School. Then, after high school he served four years in the United States Navy.
Carl met and later married his loving wife, Miyoshi and they moved to Dallas, Texas. Carl was a truck driver, but he also worked at V.I.P. Security until his health started to decline. He was a member of True Vine of Holiness Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Wendell Blair Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Miyoshi Owens, of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Pastor Thomas (Rebecca Owens), of Paris, Texas, Michael (Tera) Owens, of Sherman, Texas, James L. Woodson (Mookie), of Pasadena, California, Elvin Woodson Jr., (Tonie), of Pasadena, California; sisters, Teri Owens, of Paris, Texas, Janet Owens, of Paris, Texas, Anetra Young, of Paris, Texas, Sharrion (Davis) Taylor, of Fulbright, Texas; uncle, Lewis W. Owens, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; two children reared as his own, Mario Gill, of Dallas, Texas, Camesha Gill, of Dallas, Texas, Denetra Edwards (Nicki), of Paris, Texas; sisters-in-law, Kristy Frierson, of Paris, Texas, Natasha Frierson, of Paris, Texas; mother-in-law, Carolyn (Glenn) Frierson, of Paris, Texas; longtime friend, Paul Liggins; uncle, Louis Owens, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; also, Carl leaves a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Beverly Sullivan and Carol Woodson.
