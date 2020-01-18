Fannie Lorene Chaffin, 97, of Powderly, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Powderly Church of God with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Everyone is welcome. The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Chaffin, the daughter of William and Cordelia Ellen Taylor Sanders, was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Richmond, Arkansas. On Oct. 16, 1937, she married Johnnie Leroy Chaffin, building 82 years of family and memories. They were the longest married couple in Texas and the third longest in the United States.
She was a waitress and caregiver, and at one time had the largest Avon route in Mesquite.
Fannie was a faithful member of Powderly Church of God. She was an active member of RSVP and in 2001 and 2002, she and Johnnie won the volunteer of the year award.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rick Puetz; a grandson, Wayne Turner; and a granddaughter, Wendy Weger Thompson.
Survivors include her husband, Johnnie Leroy Chaffin, six children, Nadine Puetz of Powderly, Earl Wayne Chaffin and wife, Vicki Jo, of Norman, Oklahoma, Linda Bell Reavis and husband, Thurman “Butch,” of Powderly, Roylene Weger and husband, Jimmy, of Powderly, Sandra Johns and husband, Curtis, of Forest Chapel and Cathie Emerson and husband, Monty, of Paris; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.