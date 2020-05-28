Paris Economic Development Corp. directors will go behind closed doors Friday to discuss further an offer made to Turner Industries.
Last week, the economic corporation offered the pipe-making company $400,000 as a job retention incentive if the plant maintains a minimum 50 employees through the end of the year. Turner expects to lay off roughly 500 employees by June 5, according to a company announcement in April.
Scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, the meeting will be conducted through Zoom with Meeting ID: 884 5818 6315 and Password: 094636.
