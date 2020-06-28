JUNE 25 to JUNE 27
Paris Police Department
Kerry Ray King, 39: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Rondarius Marke Washington, 18: Criminal trespass.
Jaeger Douglas Dennis, 25: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bradley Joe Ransom, 41: Judgment nisi/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Thomas Douglas Horton, 50: County court commit/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, county court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Tara Dawn George, 23: District court commit/abanson/endanger a child/criminal negelct.
Ronald Paul Edwards, 62: Driving while intoxicated.
Constable Precinct 5
Michael Alan Edge, 56: False report to police officers/law enforcement employees.
