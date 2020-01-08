Acclaimed musician and Paris native Cas Haley is one of only four finalists in the annual Lincoln Chart Your Course competition.
Voting is now open, and people will be able to cast ballots for Haley at www.chartyourcourse.com.
Haley and the other finalists will attend music’s “premiere” Jan. 26 and receive national exposure during the broadcast. The winner will then enjoy a month-long musical experience, working closely with top industry professionals and other musicians before recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.
The winner will also be the recipient of a new 2020 Lincoln Corsair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.