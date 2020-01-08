Good morning, Red River Valley!
Quiet weather and sunny skies will continue for today across the region as surface high pressure shuffles off to the east. Southern flow will increase as low pressure develops behind the exiting system, making for a somewhat breezy day with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Despite the southern winds, drier air will dominate the atmosphere, keeping our skies mostly clear until tonight. Clouds will begin to fill the night sky as the south winds continue. Expect a low of 49 tonight.
An initial 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight has been pushed to after 7 a.m. Thursday. A strong cap is expected to be in place, which will limit storm intensity and coverage, though an isolated storm may spring up in areas northeast of Dallas. Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 66.
"Friday will be the beginning of a significant pattern shift," the NWS warns.
As a deep and highly amplified mid-atmospheric low spreads over the region, a surface low will develop over the Texas Panhandle and shift to the northeast. As it does, a cold front is expected to drive southeast across North and Central Texas, according to the weather service. Strong lift combined with ample moisture and instability is expected to allow for the development of widespread showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.
As early as Monday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center called for a 30% or higher probability that severe storms with all modes of dangerous weather will develop anywhere from Paris to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Shreveport, Louisiana, citing the main threats as damaging winds and the possibility of a tornado. Late Tuesday evening, the coverage area was unchanged.
Better potential for severe storms will exist east of the NWS's Dallas-Fort Worth coverage area, which ends with Lamar County, as deeper moisture and better instability is expected closer to the Ark-La-Tex line.
"To summarize, the most likely timeframe for severe weather is expected to be from Friday evening through the mid to late morning hours of Saturday. All severe weather threats are in play: tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. In addition, the multiple rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to an isolated flooding threat, especially along and north of Interstate 30 where storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible," stated the NWS in Shreveport, Louisiana, which covers Red River County.
Go ahead and plan to get done what you need done outside the house today so you can be free to be weather aware on Friday. Have a great Wednesday!
