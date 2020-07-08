Michael Lana Freeman, 54, of Hugo, Oklahoma, passed away on June 28, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The District Building, Hugo, Oklahoma. Pastor Carolyn Hicks will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Alberta Funeral Home.
Micheal Lana Freeman was born on Aug. 21, 1965 to Lewis and Lucille (Buckner) Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Freeman; and his mother, Lucille (Buckner) Freeman.
He attended Grant Public Schools. He moved to Paris, Texas and became a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Later becoming a member of Mt Rose Church in Dallas, Texas
until his passing.
Micheal leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Angela Freeman, of Tyler, Texas; son, Davius Freeman; and two daughters, Lacey and Neka Freeman, all of Hugo Oklahoma; father, Lewis Freeman, of Grant, Oklahoma; three sisters Patricia Freeman, of Huntsville, Texas, Karen Pye, of Hugo Oklahoma, Lisa Freeman (Aundray), of Dallas, Texas; three brothers, Robert Freeman (Ella), of Temple, Texas, Kenneth Freeman, of Paris, Texas and Will Freeman (Cindy), of Greenville, Texas; three step-children whom he raised, Pac-Man Brown, of Hugo, Oklahoma, Kenisha and Takesha Robinson, of Paris, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friends, ex wife/caretaker in the last days, Shelia Dangerfield and his lifetime friends, Angela Gill, Patricia Barrera, Lisa Thomas, Angela Jefferys; bonus mom, Helen Scroggings and Lula Robinson; God son, Marquis Gill.
Michael in Hebrew means “Who Is Like God” in the Bible Michael is The Archangel who led the other Angels to victory in a war against satan.
