The Red River Valley Quilt Guild’s second show will have to wait a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Like many other area events, the show that would have taken place May 8 and May 9 will be pushed back. The show is now scheduled for May 7 and 8, 2021, event marketing chair Shelley Deupree said.
“It is our sincere belief that our communities and vendors' health and well-being must be the priority during these uncertain times,” Deupree said.
The show, called “Eiffel In Love With Quilts,” drew more than 1,300 people during its first year last year, and it helped the guild to raise more than $2,000 for three local charities. This year’s proceeds were to help the local Adopt-a-Cop and 100 Club programs.
