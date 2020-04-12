As more local governments call on the public to wear facial coverings while out and about to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, some people have been left wondering where to get a mask.
Efforts have been underway for weeks to provide those on the front lines — health care personnel and law enforcers — washable cloth masks, and that’s left the retailers who remain open short on supplies for those looking to do the same at home.
Super Moms is here to help.
Super Moms is a local family effort by Ashlee Morgan Myers, her daughter and her mother to provide the public cotton face masks they can buy.
“We have three generations building these masks,” Myers said. “I watch the news a lot, and I saw there is a shortage of masks. What masks are out there need to go to hospital workers. But people in the public need them too. So, I was thinking we could help our community through making these masks.”
The impromptu business has already become extremely successful with orders coming in from Lewisville, New York and Germany.
“We have already filled this week’s orders and are now starting on next week’s,” Myers said.
The name Super Moms was created to show how a family is helping save the day from the evil coronavirus.
“The coronavirus is the villain. What better name for moms trying to protect the community?” Myers said.
Facial coverings have become mandated in several parts of the country, such as Austin and New York. According to The Guardian, “Wearing a face mask is certainly not an iron-clad guarantee that you won’t get sick — viruses can also transmit through the eyes and tiny viral particles, known as aerosols, can penetrate masks. However, masks are effective at capturing droplets, which is a main transmission route of coronavirus, and some studies have estimated a roughly fivefold protection versus no barrier alone (although others have found lower levels of effectiveness).”
Even in Paris, the mayor has issued public health emergency declarations strongly urging people to wear some sort of non-medical grade facial covering when entering a public building or pumping gas. One such order makes it mandatory for staff at the city’s nursing homes.
Super Moms plans to visit nursing homes to give out a select number of face masks to residents.
To make the masks, Myers takes two pieces of cotton cloth with a filter in between and sews them together. There is a tie at the end to secure them behind the head for maximum protection.
Even though the company has been successful, there has been little to no profit gained due to costs for supplies and shipping. However, Super Moms will continue to sell masks until the pandemic has passed.
Masks cost $7 for adults, $5 for children. If a customer wants to purchase two masks, it’s $10. To order them, text or call Myers at 903-272-0867 or visit her Facebook page.
