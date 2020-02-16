There were two stories this week that highlighted persistent, growing and connected community problems — poverty and food insecurity.
On Wednesday, we learned the Honey Grove Beta Club is working to address food insecurity through the Backpack Program that offers students brown sacks of nonperishable snacks and canned goods if — or when — they experience food insecurity. The snack program began in backpacks, but students switched to brown bags for easier and cleaner use, sponsor Ruth Ann Jones said.
The program serves 40 elementary and middle school students, Jones said. Many of the students are on the free or reduced lunch program. The Beta Club packs the bags each week at the elementary school.
And Thursday’s paper featured a conversation between members of the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition and business owners about a new program, CONNECT, that pairs Lamar County school campuses with local businesses in support of youth living in poverty.
“One out of every four kids in Lamar County is living in poverty,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson told attendees. “In this program, we are really trying to focus on building relationships to help those families who are living basically one step away from being homeless.”
Members of both programs are to be commended first for their recognition that food insecurity and poverty are real challenges here at home and second for their action to address it.
Even with all of the fundraisers for area agencies that work with the homeless, poor and hungry, even with all of the reporting on just how pervasive the problems are throughout the Red River Valley, there’s a surprising number of people who don’t understand that these are not just Dallas, Houston or Austin problems. These are Paris problems. Clarksville problems. Honey Grove problems.
And even when people are aware the problems exist, they sometimes lack knowledge about available resources.
“I have found in my work with school administrators many of them do not know of the resources available, and teachers are often digging into their own pockets to help their students,” Wilson said.
Programs like CONNECT will help open some eyes, and efforts like those of Honey Grove’s Beta Club are life saving for those in need.
As for helping to spread the word about the problem and the solutions available, there’s something every reader can do — share your newspaper. Anytime there’s a news report about the latest available data on poverty, homelessness, or hunger, or a feature on a local organization working to address those problems, read it and then hand your newspaper to someone else. Point out the story.
The community can’t fully address a problem it doesn’t know exists, and it’s going to take a lot of effort to find the right solutions. Fortunately, the discussion has already begun. Won’t you join in?
Klark Byrd
