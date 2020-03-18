COOPER — Cooper ISD schools will remain closed through at least April 3, Superintendent Denicia Hohenberger said Wednesday.
The decision came Wednesday afternoon, a day after Lamar County superintendents announced their intention to remain closed through March 27, a move Clarksville ISD followed. Schools included Chisum, Detroit, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland and Trinity Christian Academy.
Cooper ISD joins Honey Grove ISD in extending the break through April 3.
"Our teachers are making contact with all students this week and we will soon begin extended learning opportunities," Hohenberger said. "In the meantime, we will continue our grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches."
All school districts offering student meals have listed pick-up sites and times on their websites, as well as instructions for remote learning for students.
