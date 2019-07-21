Bulletin Board
TODAY

Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m., balloon launch, Lamar County Fairgrounds.

MONDAY

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.

TUESDAY

Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Mark Davenport will discuss Camp Brave Heart-Cypress Basin Hospice Inc.

PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.

Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, Lewis Hall; call 903-737-1397 for an appointment.

WEDNESDAY

PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.

THURSDAY

PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.

FRIDAY

10th Annual Bonham Quilt Hop: Space Quits from the University of Texas Winedale collection as well as local handmade quilts, displayed at 10 locations around the city, call 903-583-9830 or visit visitbonham.com.

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.

SATURDAY

Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.

Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roxton Pavilion.

West Lamar School Reunion: 6 p.m., alumni, faculty, staff, family members and friends from other schools welcome, covered dish, tea and paper goods provided, call 903-784-7984, Chisum Middle School, 3250 S. Church St.

Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Home Depot, 3120 NW Loop 286, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus; call 903-571-9667 for an appointment.

JULY 29

Paris Community Theatre Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz,” 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave.. adult cast, dancing and singing, show runs Oct. 11-20.

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.

JULY 30

Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Johnny Williams and Keith Flowers will discuss the Kiwanis Convention trip.

PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.

JULY 31

PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.

AUG. 2

Can Can Follies: 7 p.m., Paris Junior College’s Karrer Theater, benefitting the 100 Club of Lamar County, tickets $25, available at Brookshire’s Everett Toyota of Paris, Glow Medspa and Salon, Peeples Insurance and only at EventBrite, or call 903-491-3086.

