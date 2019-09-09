Good morning, Red River Valley!
Another hot and dry day is forecast for the area, with some Gulf moisture returning to help bump up heat indices. Expect today to be sunny with a high near 95 and heat index value of about 98 degrees. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph.
With high pressure firmly in place, clear skies will continue into tonight as the overnight low falls to 73.
Looking further out on the forecast shows a small chance for rain Thursday night into Friday.
Armed with that knowledge, go have a great Monday!
