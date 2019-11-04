NOV. 2 to NOV. 4
Paris Police Department
Michael Lamar Winton, 40: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tracy Kent Cregg, 52: Driving while intoxicated 2nd or more offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Barry Blaine Peek, 47: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Joshua Wayne Cooper, 33: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated second or more offense.
Stacy Alisha Travillion, 25: Driving while license invalid.
Department of Public Safety Safety
Dale Gene McGuyer, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
