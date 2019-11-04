Paris Police Department

NOV. 2 to NOV. 4

Paris Police Department

Michael Lamar Winton, 40: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Tracy Kent Cregg, 52: Driving while intoxicated 2nd or more offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Barry Blaine Peek, 47: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Joshua Wayne Cooper, 33: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated second or more offense.

Stacy Alisha Travillion, 25: Driving while license invalid.

Department of Public Safety Safety

Dale Gene McGuyer, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

