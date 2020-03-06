Church Briefs

Hymn Singers to meet Thursday at Springlake Baptist Church
The Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers will meet Thursday at Springlake Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. to rehearse then go sing to and with the residents of The Home Place and Springlake Assisted Living Homes.
Rocky Ford MBC to fete pastor and wife at 3 p.m. Sunday
Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church in Roxton will host a first anniversary celebration for Pastor S.L. & Sis. Rhone at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shannon McGuire, pastor, and Paris New Generation Baptist Church in Paris will be the special guest. The public is invited to attend.
For information, call 903-346-3439.
Overcomers COGIC to celebrate pastor and wife’s anniversary
Overcomers Church of God in Christ invites everyone to attend its pastor and wife’s 23rd anniversary service at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lester and Deborah Nunley are pastors at Overcomers COGIC, 909 7th St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.