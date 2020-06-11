This month, HealthCARE Express will host a supply drive for the Lamar County Humane Association.
To aid in the Animal Shelter supply drive, drive by and drop off the following supplies at HealthCARE Express, 5220 South East Loop 286, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: paper towels, bleach, Clorox spray or any antibacterial spray, 55-gallon trash bags, puppy pads, any brand of cat/kitten and dog/puppy cry or wet food, Fabuloso, cat litter, puppy/kitten milk replacer, crates/kennels/small or large/new or used, blankets or bedding/new or used, and dawn dish soap.
There will also be adoption opportunities available by Paris, TX Shelter Adoptables.
To provide extra support for the shelter or for those working to keep this rescue running, contact Laticia Smith at laticia.smith@healthcareexpress.us.
