Mickey Houston Day, 61, of Powderly, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at his sister’s residence. Family directed memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in the Gospel Lighthouse Church, in Powderly, with the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating.
Mickey was born on Feb. 8, 1958, in Paris, Texas, a son of Eugene and Jessie Douglas Day.
He was a forklift operator with Turner Pipe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerri Day; parents; a sister, Doris McDougal; and a brother, Michael Day.
He is survived by daughters, Mandy Day, Sally Day, Cheryl Day, Brenda Day and Nicole Day; six grandchildren; and sisters, Cheryl McKnight and Brenda Vaughn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
