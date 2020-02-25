At 11:57 a.m. Monday, Paris police arrested 20-year-old Colby Chase Franks, of Caddo Mills, on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
He remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police investigating fraudulent debit card charges
Paris police met with a fraud complainant at 11:37 a.m. Monday. It was reported the complainant had lost their debit card and someone had used it at least three times. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service, and arrested two people Monday.
