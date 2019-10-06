Anne Mayfield McMillan, 93, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center in Paris.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, with Father Craig Reed and Deacon Betty Clement officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at a reception in the Parish Hall at the church. Her ashes will be privately interred in Evergreen Cemetery. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home was in charge of cremation arrangements.
Anne was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Annie and Capt. Stanwix Mayfield, USN Retired.
She and her family travelled extensively and she finished high school in Mobile, Alabama. She attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and graduated from Sophie Newcomb in New Orleans, the women’s college of Tulane University. While at Tulane, she met her husband, Charles McMillan, and they were married in New Orleans on Jan. 11, 1946.
Mrs. McMillan is survived by two children, Duncan McMillan and Elizabeth (Beth) Seay and husband, Wesley, all of Paris; two grandchildren, Amanda Seay and Charles Seay and wife, Katy; and a great-granddaughter, Mara Elizabeth Mabry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Duncan McMillan, on Oct. 9, 2003; a daughter, Anne Blythe Moller on Feb. 15, 2015; her parents; and her brother, Commander Stanwix Mayfield, III.
Dr. and Mrs. McMillan lived in Temple, Texas, for nine years where Dr. McMillan was on the staff of Scott & White Hospital. They moved to Paris, Dr. McMillan’s home town, in 1958. The McMillans were very active in the Church of the Holy Cross. Anne was a longtime Directress of the Altar Guild and involved in every other activity in the church. She was a hospital volunteer and on the St. Joseph’s Foundation Board. She was also a member of the Texas Medical Society Alliance and was a counselor of District 14. She was a member of the Lydia Bible Club and the Cosmos Luncheon Club. She loved her family, her ranch and was an avid bridge player.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Country Home Care; On Call Hospice and her sitters, Doris Lane, Sherri Lyons, Gwen Black, Alice Bradley, Pam Cook, Georgia Thompson, Dorothy Hooker and Charmeon Ricks and the entire staff of Colonial Lodge Retirement Center for all of their love and compassion.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Cross Altar Guild Fund, 400 South Church St., Paris, Texas 75460, or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the McMillan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
