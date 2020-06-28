Pre-k and kindergarten registration at North Lamar ISD is open for the 2020-21 school year.
Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly is opening a 3-year-old pre-kindergarten class in addition to its 4-year-old pre-k and kindergarten classes. Higgins Elementary, on the North Lamar campus in Paris, will house 4-year-old and kindergarten classes. Both campuses have full-day pre-kindergarten classes.
Applications can be found on North Lamar’s At-Home Learning page at www.northlamar.net, or on NL’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Options for submitting applications are:
Download and fill out the application digitally then attach it in an email to either Higgins principal Lori Malone at lmalone@northlamar.net or Parker principal Kristin Hughes at khughes@northlamar.net.
Mail application to: Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary at 3130 N. Main Street, Paris, Texas 75460.
Call and make an appointment between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday to register in person for your child’s classes. Call Higgins at 903-737-2081 or Parker at 903-732-3066.
Students entering kindergarten in the fall must be 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1.
Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept.1, and must qualify for one of the following: be an English Language Learner; meet income qualifications; be homeless; be of a military family; be in foster care; or be a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.
