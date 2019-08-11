Tickets are going fast for the next Country Dinner Theater scheduled Sept. 9 at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, according to church outreach director Ronnie Nutt.
Curtis Grimes, 2018 Texas Country Music Artist of the Year and 2018 Texas Christian Country Artist of the Year, will provide entertainment with the meal catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall.
“This will be a sellout so please do not procrastinate,” Nutt said.
Open seating tickets are $35 and a table of eight going for $250. For reservations, call the church office at 903-785-5516 or Nutt at 902-249-3676.
