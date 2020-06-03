Kerry A. White, age 74, died at his home in Cookville, on June 3, 2020.
He was born to Otis and Alta Ford White on May 3, 1946 in Slate Shoals, Texs.
After graduating high school, he joined the US Air Force and worked as an electrical tech for Exxon Mobile. He was a member of DAV.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy White, of Cookville; son, Brent White, of Dallas; daughter, Kim White, of Ft. Worth; granddaughter, Jolie White, of North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and a sister.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery, in Paris, Texas with Bro Stan Dickard officiating. Service under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home.
An online registry will be available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
