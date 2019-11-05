Good morning, Red River Valley!
There's a slight chance, about 20%, for showers today between 10 a.m. and noon ahead of a cold front creeping south through North Texas. Be careful in the early morning, areas of fog are possible before 10 a.m. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67. Winds will come from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
The small chance for showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, continues into the overnight as more clouds fill the sky and the low drops only to around 54 as the cold front retreats from an advancing warm front. Chance of rain is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.
That chance continues into Wednesday ahead of the real show, as rain chances rise to 90% for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.