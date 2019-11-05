Good morning, Red River Valley!

There's a slight chance, about 20%, for showers today between 10 a.m. and noon ahead of a cold front creeping south through North Texas. Be careful in the early morning, areas of fog are possible before 10 a.m. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67. Winds will come from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. 

The small chance for showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, continues into the overnight as more clouds fill the sky and the low drops only to around 54 as the cold front retreats from an advancing warm front. Chance of rain is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain Returns.jpg

A warm front will move through the area Monday with isolated showers possible Monday night across East Texas. Isolated showers and storms are possible across all of North and Central Texas Tuesday. More widespread rain and storms are expected Wednesday night and Thursday along with a strong cold front moving through Thursday. Pleasant weather is on tap for next Friday and next weekend.

That chance continues into Wednesday ahead of the real show, as rain chances rise to 90% for Thursday.

Despite the small chance for rain, hopefully today is among your best Tuesdays!

