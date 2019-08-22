AUG. 16 to AUG. 21
Paris Police Department
Chris DeWayne Brooks, 19: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Criminal trespass.
Jonathon LaKeith Bradley, 31: Speeding, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Jason Dwight Davis, 32: Unsafe speed, violation of driver’s license restriction.
Cameron Lee Beshirs: 22: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information.
Jeremiah Demark Phillips, 29: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Jerry Lynn McDonald, 56: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
John Wesley Phillips, 39: Criminal trespass.
Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 27: Violation of parole, theft of property, $100 to $750.
Antonio DeWayne Parker, 29: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kyasia Brushae Rollerson, 24: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Nicky Joe Hignight II, 30: Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Mychal Tyler Jones, 28: Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dustan Phillip Wise, 44: District court commit/indecency with a child/sexual contact (three counts), district court commit/aggravated sexual assault of a child (three counts).
Jorge Luis Diaz Rico, 23: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Aaron Scott Greer, 27: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second, county court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Heather Necole Meeks, 34: Public intoxication, indecent exposure.
Skyler Wayne Cook, 22: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Anthony DeWayne Price, 40: County court commit/failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information.
Clinterius Malik Franklin, 22: unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Dakota D. Hughes, 31: Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 30: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Nancy Ann Bowden, 51: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Jeremy Scott Butler, 42: Bond surrender/burglary of a building.
Justin Ryan Sims, 27: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury/family violence (three counts).
Brittany Nicole Honsaker. 27: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Bethany Kay McCoin, 39: Judgment nisi/theft of property, les than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Jacob Ross Hunter, 31: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Jason Scott Preusse, 40: District court commit/unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 38: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Constable Precinct 3
Regina Jermain Young, 42: Driving while license invalid.
Constable Precinct 5
Breanna Michelle Tucker, 19: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Department of Public Safety
Chandra Lyn Bailey, 46: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Byron LaKeith Morris, 47: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Xavier Trinidad Campbell, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
